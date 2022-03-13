Telangana min warns of snapping power, water supply to military in Hyderabad

Telangana IT minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president KTR Rao on Saturday warned to ;cut water and power supply' to the military authorities (Cantonment limits), if there be the need, stating that it is 'not fair to close the roads whenever they (military) want.'

IMAGE: Telangana IT minister KTR Rao. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rao was speaking during the Question Hour on Saturday in the state Assembly on the implementation of the 'strategic nala development programme' in Hyderabad.

Addressing the state legislative assembly, Rao said, "We will cut power and water supply if needed to military authorities (Cantonment limits) because it is not fair to close the roads whenever they want."

He was referring to the alleged inconvenience caused to residents of Safilguda, Cantonment, a road adjacent to Secunderabad club in Hyderabad, due to 'restrictions' such as the closure of roads.

Notably, Rao in 2021 had termed the closure of road by the Army 'highly objectionable and illegal.'

Soon after the statement, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party came down heavily on the Minister, accusing him of threatening the military and trying to remove the military base from Hyderabad.

"It is a really shocking comment from Telangana municipal minister KTR, who is well educated. He doesn't even have respect for our Indian Army. This really shows the Telangana government's stand on how they treat the Army. Today, they are threatening military authorities, with statements to disconnect electricity and water supply. Are they trying to remove the military base from Hyderabad?" asked party spokesperson NV Subhash.

The spokesperson further termed it 'dangerous' for TRS to threaten the government authorities.

"If these people come back to power in the state, it will be very dangerous for everyone as they threaten the government authorities," he said.