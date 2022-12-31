News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Telangana: Man booked for comments on Lord Ayyappa

Telangana: Man booked for comments on Lord Ayyappa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 31, 2022 00:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A police case was registered against a man on Friday for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Lord Ayyappa devotees after a video purportedly showing him making 'derogatory' comments on the Lord went viral in Telangana even as the Bharatiya Janata Party and Vishva Hindu Parishad demanded tough action against him.

B Naresh, was accused of making the remarks on Ayyappa and hurting the religious sentiments of the devotees and Hindus at large, while addressing a meeting in Vikarabad district on December 19, the police said.

 

The complainant said while he was browsing social media platform today, he saw the video of Naresh allegedly making the 'derogatory' comments and lodged the complaint.

The comments were made deliberately with an ulterior motive to ridicule and hurt the religious feelings of Hindus and purposefully to hurt the devotees who take Ayyappa Deeksha, the complainant said adding his religious feelings were deeply hurt.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Kodangal police station against the man under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and other relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Protests were held at some places in Hyderabad over the comments.

A senior police official said the man is absconding and further probe is on.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a release, alleged that the man has insulted the sentiments of crores of Hindus and sought his immediate arrest and tough punishment.

Alleging that it has become "fashion" for some people to insult "Hindu dharma" and to abuse Hindu gods, he said more people are making such comments on gods as legal action has not been taken promptly.

Hindus should remain united, Kumar said, adding that they will face have to face more insults otherwise.

Taking strong exception to the alleged comments of the man, VHP leaders in the State, in a statement, said that stringent punishment should be given to him.

Insulting Hindu gods in the name of freedom of speech, atheism and secularism should be condemned by all, they said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why blame Modi alone? Congress was as intolerant
Why blame Modi alone? Congress was as intolerant
4 Muslim clerics booked for hurting Shia sentiments
4 Muslim clerics booked for hurting Shia sentiments
FIR filed against Shia leader for offending Muslims
FIR filed against Shia leader for offending Muslims
Brazil mourns loss of 'King' Pele
Brazil mourns loss of 'King' Pele
Meet the man who saved Rishabh Pant's life
Meet the man who saved Rishabh Pant's life
China succumbs, shares Covid situation with WHO
China succumbs, shares Covid situation with WHO
Ten Hag looking for good affordable Ronaldo replacement
Ten Hag looking for good affordable Ronaldo replacement
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

J-K babu suspended for hurting religious sentiments

J-K babu suspended for hurting religious sentiments

Actor Shweta Tiwari booked over her remark on God

Actor Shweta Tiwari booked over her remark on God

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances