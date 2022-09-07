J-K official suspended for hurting religious sentiments

An assistant commissioner-level officer in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has been suspended for making ”objectionable remarks” against a particular religion, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: A Bajrang Dal protest in Jammu. Kindly note, image is used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rajouri district magistrate Vikas Kundal ordered the action against assistant commissioner (panchayat) Abdul Rashid Kohli following a complaint by one of his subordinates, they said.

"This office has received a complaint that AC (panchayat) has made some objectionable remarks about a particular religion," Kundal said in an order issued late on Tuesday.

It is reported that Kohli made the remarks while having lunch at Blue Moon restaurant with four of his subordinates during office hours, he added.

Quoting the complainant, the officials said the officer allegedly made the objectionable remarks after one of his subordinates ordered vegetarian food.

According to the order, the officer's conduct was not only a violation of service conduct rules, but also hurt the religious sentiments of another community and had the potential to create a law and order problem in the district.

The district magistrate said a committee headed by additional district development commissioner Pawan Parihar would probe the matter and submit a report within 15 days.