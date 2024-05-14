Did Rohit, Agarkar Oppose Hardik's T20 WC Inclusion?

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

As the T20 World Cup approaches, uncertainty swirls around India's leadership.

Rohit Sharma captains the team, but whispers of change grow louder. Hardik Pandya's vice-captaincy appointment, following a disappointing IPL season, raises eyebrows.

A Dainik Jagran report suggested that Rohit might retire from T20 internationals after the World Cup. This aligns with the BCCI's rumoured plan to crown Pandya the new T20 captain.

This news echoes the Mumbai Indians' captaincy shift, where Pandya replaced Sharma, sparking fan outrage and a disastrous IPL campaign.

Experts claim the Mumbai Indians are fractured. Discontent reportedly simmers among the domestic players, and practice sessions hint at dissatisfaction with Pandya's leadership.

Rohit himself seems unsure about his future with the franchise.

Recent sightings of him expressing frustration and chatting with Kolkata Knight Riders players fuel speculation of a potential post-IPL switch.

The report adds another bombshell: Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar reportedly opposed Pandya's World Cup selection due to his form and injuries.

However, they allegedly conceded 'under pressure', hinting at the BCCI leadership's strong backing of Pandya as the future T20 leader.