Recipe: Mayur's Dal Palak

Unfussy and flavourful, this version of Dal Palak is a delicious spin to a recipe for a basic dal with a tempering of light spices.

It is a great way to add greens to your diet and I love it -- it's one of my top comfort foods had with the slightly mushy indrayani rice.

Try this recipe before we bid goodbye to leafy vegetables as the monsoon sets in.

Dal Palak

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 bunch palak or spinach, about 250 gm

1 cup toovar dal or yellow split peas or pigeon peas

¼ cup chana dal or Bengal gram

1 medium-sized onion, chopped

1 medium-sized tomato, chopped

1-inch piece ginger, grated

4 garlic pods, peeled and chopped

2 tbsp raw peanuts

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

½ tsp rai or mustard seeds

2 dry red chillies

1 tsp chilly powder

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp goda masala, preferably, or garam masala

2 tbsp peanut oil or ghee

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Pinch hing or asafoetida

Water as required

Method

Wash the palak thoroughly under running water.

Pat dry with a kitchen towel and roughly chop the leaves and discard the stems.

Keep aside.

Pressure cook the dals with the palak, water, peanuts, ½ tsp of the turmeric and a little salt for 2-3 whistles.

Add hing, chillies, rai, jeera, balance haldi and after it crackles then the onion, ginger, garlic and fry till it turns light golden.

Add the tomatoes and fry till soft.

Add in the pressure-cooked dal mixture, a litle more salt, chilly powder, goda masala, and cook over a low heat for another 8 to 10 minutes.

Mayur's Note: For a recipe for Maharashtrian goda masala please check Rekha Sanap's Goda Masala.