Telangana challenges transfer of BRS MLAs poaching case to CBI

The Telangana government on Wednesday filed writ appeals in the high court challenging the decision of a single judge to transfer to Central Bureau of Investigation, the investigation into the case of alleged attempt to poach Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLAs, from the special investigation team formed by it.

IMAGE: Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi Founder Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao. Photograph: PTI Photo

The matter will come up before the division bench of the high court headed by the Chief Justice on Thursday.

A single judge of the high court on December 26, 2022 ordered transfer of the investigation into the case of alleged conspiracy to poach four BRS MLAs to the CBI, from the SIT of the state police.

The high court also quashed the government order to constitute SIT and the investigation so far carried out by it and also the probe done by an assistant commissioner of police in the initial stage.

Three people -- Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy -- were already named as accused (A1 to A3) in the case after a complaint was lodged by BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, among four legislators, against them on October 26, 2022.

The trio was arrested while they were allegedly trying to lure four MLAs of the ruling BRS to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Subsequently, they were granted bail by the high court.