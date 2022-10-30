News
Rediff.com  » News » 3 sent to judicial custody for 'trying to poach TRS MLAs'

3 sent to judicial custody for 'trying to poach TRS MLAs'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 30, 2022 13:31 IST
Three persons who allegedly tried to 'poach' four Telangana Rashtra Samiti legislators have been arrested and a local court in Hyderabad has remanded them to judicial custody.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The arrests were made on Saturday night after the Telangana high court had set aside a lower court's order and directed the accused in the case to surrender before police.

Earlier, a local court in Hyderabad on October 27 rejected the remand of three people, who were arrested by the Cyberabad police on the charge of trying to coax four TRS legislators into defecting, over not following the procedure of issuing a notice before the arrest.

 

The government appealed to the High Court against the lower court's order.

Following the TRS' allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party tried to poach some of its MLAs, the saffron party filed a writ petition in the high court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

Another judge of the high court, on the petition by the BJP, posted the matter for November 4 and deferred investigation till then.

Based on a complaint by Pilot Rohith Reddy, one of the legislators, cases under relevant sections -- criminal conspiracy, offering bribe and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 -- were filed against the trio -- Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy -- on the night of October 26.

As per the first information report (FIR) copy, Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator had to leave the TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the next assembly elections.

The incident led to a war of words between the BJP and the TRS with allegations and counter allegations.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
