News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » TRS MLAs who alleged poaching by BJP now complain of threat calls

TRS MLAs who alleged poaching by BJP now complain of threat calls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 14, 2022 18:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The four Telangana Rashtra Samiti MLAs, who were allegedly lured with money to quit the party and join the Bharatiya Janata Party, complained of receiving threat calls by unidentified persons, police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao addresses a press meet regarding the MLA poaching case, at Pragathi Bhavan, in Hyderabad on November 4, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Cases were registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code following separate complaints two days ago by the four MLAs -- Pilot Rohith Reddy, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantha Rao and Guvvala Balaraju -- with the police of Raidurgam, Banjara Hills, Ghatkesar and Gachibowli respectively.

 

The legislators were allegedly threatened by the unknown callers.

In the MLAs poaching case, based on a complaint by Pilot Rohith Reddy, cases under relevant sections -- criminal conspiracy, offering bribe and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act -- were filed against three persons -- Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy -- on October 26.

As per the first information report (FIR) copy in poaching case, Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator had to leave the TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly election.

The TRS government in Telangana on November 9 ordered the setting up of a seven-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the alleged poaching of the MLAs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
KCR parades MLAs, says BJP offering Rs 100 cr each
KCR parades MLAs, says BJP offering Rs 100 cr each
Arrested men planned to topple 4 non-BJP govts: KCR
Arrested men planned to topple 4 non-BJP govts: KCR
BJP seeks EC, ED probe into TRS MLAs poaching row
BJP seeks EC, ED probe into TRS MLAs poaching row
Vaughan says BCCI ego cause of Team India's downfall
Vaughan says BCCI ego cause of Team India's downfall
Delhi HC wants Shiv Sena groups to await EC decision
Delhi HC wants Shiv Sena groups to await EC decision
Modi to discuss 'key issues' with G20 leaders in Bali
Modi to discuss 'key issues' with G20 leaders in Bali
Kidambi latest shuttler to pull out of Australian Open
Kidambi latest shuttler to pull out of Australian Open
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

3 sent to custody for 'trying to poach TRS MLAs'

3 sent to custody for 'trying to poach TRS MLAs'

Will KCR's BRS Make Any Impact In National Politics?

Will KCR's BRS Make Any Impact In National Politics?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances