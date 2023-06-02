News
Telangana celebrates 10th State Formation Day

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 02, 2023 13:15 IST
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Telangana on the 10th State Formation Day while state Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy separately hoisted the national flag on the occasion here on Friday.

IMAGE: A view of the illuminated Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat building on the eve of the Telangana Formation Day, in Hyderabad on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh following a decades-long agitation and accorded statehood on this day in 2014.

Murmu greeted the people of Telangana on its statehood day and said the beautiful state is emerging as a hub of innovation.

 

'My greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Endowed with forests and wildlife, Telangana is also uniquely blessed with a rich cultural heritage and talented people. This beautiful state is emerging as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship. My best wishes for the continued growth and prosperity of Telangana,' the President tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi also greeted people of Telangana on its formation day.

Modi tweeted: 'On the Formation Day of Telangana, my greetings to the people of this wonderful state. The skills of its people and the richness of its culture are greatly admired. I pray for the well-being and prosperity of Telangana.'

Governor Soundararajan hoisted the tricolour at Raj Bhavan while Rao did the honours at the Secretariat and Reddy at the historic Golconda Fort.

"My best wishes to all the people on the auspicious occasion of the 10th Telangana State Formation day. Let us celebrate the history of 60 years of struggle and ten years of progress of Telangana which we dreamed of and fought for," Chief Minister Rao said.

It is a historic achievement that Telangana has overcome ambiguities and hurdles to become the most formidable economic power in the country, Rao further said narrating the state's achievements over the past nine years.

The Telangana government has decided to celebrate the 10th Formation Day on a grand scale for 21 days beginning on Friday.

Addressing the gathering after the flag hoisting, Reddy said everyone should remember the role played by former Union minister and then opposition leader in Lok Sabha Sushma Swaraj in creation of Telangana state.

Telangana was a result of a unified struggle of all the people of the state, the Union minister added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
