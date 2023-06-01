News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » KCR drops Opposition unity bid, to sell Telangana model to India

KCR drops Opposition unity bid, to sell Telangana model to India

Source: PTI
June 01, 2023 17:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Telangana chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has given up his efforts to unite opposition parties against the ruing Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre and instead is focusing on presenting the 'Telangana development model' to the country, party working president and minister KT Rama Rao said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meet Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad, May 27, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rama Rao's comments came amid various efforts by his father KCR to spread the wings of his party BRS at the national level.

 

Talking to reporters, KTR indirectly referred to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the country does not need opposition unity on the basis of blind hatred against one party or one man, but on a positive model of governance.

"What we are saying is after trying everything, after attempting everything, we have come to the conclusion that a new national party (will be taken to the national level), because there is a huge vacuum in this country. The principal Opposition failed miserably," he said.

KCR had earlier met several leaders including some of the chief ministers of other states such as MK Stalin (Tamil Nadu), Nitish Kumar (Bihar) and Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi) in a bid to unite non-BJP non-Congress parties, alleging that both the national parties failed to develop the country.

KCR has addressed three or four public meetings in Maharashtra since the announcement of his party's national foray (then TRS) and several leaders from the neighbouring state have joined the BRS since then.

On the Karnataka Assembly poll results, he said it was not a congress victory but the rejection of the incumbent government.

Exuding confidence that BRS will form the government in the next assembly polls, KTR said his father would certainly become the chief minister for the third time and the party will win 90-100 seats in the 119-member House.

He narrated the achievements of the BRS government in the past nine years and said that the KCR regime had proved that it did better than what the previous government accomplished.

The BRS leader also said the Modi Government could not achieve anything by implementing demonetisation in 2016.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Jolt to KCR as 13-party statement keeps him out
Jolt to KCR as 13-party statement keeps him out
Challenges To Opposition Unity Continue
Challenges To Opposition Unity Continue
Stalin-Modi camaraderie on display after KCR snubs PM
Stalin-Modi camaraderie on display after KCR snubs PM
Brij Bhushan targets protesting wrestlers again!
Brij Bhushan targets protesting wrestlers again!
India's progress on digital inclusion stalled in 2022
India's progress on digital inclusion stalled in 2022
Bishop Franco Mulakkal steps down on Vatican's request
Bishop Franco Mulakkal steps down on Vatican's request
Lady luck leaves punter 'Tongue'-tied
Lady luck leaves punter 'Tongue'-tied
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Opposition Unity Is A Bogus Idea

Opposition Unity Is A Bogus Idea

Oppn leaders working on alternative for 2024: Akhilesh

Oppn leaders working on alternative for 2024: Akhilesh

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances