Tejashwi terms ED's Rs 600-cr proceeds of crime as rumours

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 12, 2023 11:10 IST
Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has dubbed as "rumours" the claim of the Enforcement Directorate that proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 600 crore were detected during searches on premises owned by him and close family members.

IMAGE: A view of Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's Delhi residence as Enforcement Directorate conducts raids in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam, in New Delhi, March 11, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, who is currently away in Delhi, also said the Bharatiya Janata Party will be left embarrassed if he made public the panchnama (seizure list) signed after the raids.

 

"Just recall, in 2007, transactions worth Rs 8,000 crore, including a mall and hundreds of land plots, were alleged," tweeted Yadav, in an obvious reference to the land-for-hotels 'scam' pertaining to his father Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister.

Now facing the heat in the land-for-jobs 'scam' pertaining to, roughly, the same period, Yadav also recalled his name being linked to a mall seized in Gurugram, which turned out to be owned by a private company.

The RJD had threatened legal action against media outlets for "wrongly" reporting that Yadav, the party supremo's son and heir apparent, owned the commercial establishment.

"The BJP government (at the Centre) spreading rumours again, quoting sources. It should have asked its spin doctors to first settle the account on the previous operations, before coming up with the new tale of Rs 600 crore," Yadav said.

The ED had on Saturday said it seized "unaccounted cash" of Rs 1 crore and "detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore" after it raided RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family in connection with a money laundering case linked to the railways land-for-jobs 'scam'.

"Let them make public the 'panchnama' (seizure list) signed after the raids. If we do so on our own, think of the embarrassment that these BJP leaders will have to face," added Yadav.

The ED had launched raids on Friday at multiple locations linked to Prasad's family members, including that of his son Tejashwi in Delhi.

The CBI had also recently questioned Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi -- former chief ministers of Bihar -- in the case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
