Land-for-jobs scam: CBI summons Tejashwi Yadav for questioning today

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 11, 2023 11:30 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to appear for questioning in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam on Saturday, officials said.

IMAGE: Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav speaks to the media in Patna, March 6, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Yadav was earlier called for questioning on March 4 but he had not appeared before the CBI sleuths, following which a fresh date was given for Saturday, they said.

 

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader was asked to appear for questioning on Saturday forenoon but he is yet to arrive at the headquarters of the CBI in New Delhi, they said.

The federal agency recently questioned RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi in Delhi and Patna respectively.

The case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates, the officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
