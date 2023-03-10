News
Land-for-jobs scam: ED carries out searches in Bihar

Land-for-jobs scam: ED carries out searches in Bihar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 10, 2023 10:34 IST
The Enforcement on Friday conducted searches in multiple cities of Bihar in connection with a money laundering investigation into the land for jobs 'scam' case in which Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi were questioned recently by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

IMAGE: Central Bureau of Investigation officials arrives at the residence of Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Misa Bharti to question her father and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in land-for-jobs case, in New Delhi on March 7, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

The searches are covering some leaders linked to the RJD in towns like Patna and Phulwari Sharif, officials said.

The case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates, they said.

 

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the case against Prasad, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and all the accused have been summoned on March 15, officials had said.

The ED case, filed under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, stems from this CBI complaint.

Both Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi were questioned by the CBI in this case recently.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
