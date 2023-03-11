Rs 1 cr cash, Rs 600 cr crime proceeds seized from Lalu family: ED

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has seized "unaccounted cash" of Rs 1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore after it raided Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad's family in connection with the railways land for job 'scam' linked money laundering case.

IMAGE: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with his sone and Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo

It said the investigation is underway to unearth more investments made on behalf of Prasad's family and their associates in various sectors, including real estate, at various places.

The ED had launched raids on Friday at multiple locations linked to Prasad's family members including that of his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Delhi.