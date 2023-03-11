News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rs 1 cr cash, Rs 600 cr crime proceeds seized from Lalu family: ED

Rs 1 cr cash, Rs 600 cr crime proceeds seized from Lalu family: ED

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 11, 2023 19:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has seized "unaccounted cash" of Rs 1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore after it raided Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad's family in connection with the railways land for job 'scam' linked money laundering case.

IMAGE: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with his sone and Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

It said the investigation is underway to unearth more investments made on behalf of Prasad's family and their associates in various sectors, including real estate, at various places.

The ED had launched raids on Friday at multiple locations linked to Prasad's family members including that of his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Delhi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Only Nitish knows what he is going to do'
'Only Nitish knows what he is going to do'
'Why is Nitish promoting Tejashwi as next CM?'
'Why is Nitish promoting Tejashwi as next CM?'
CBI/ED Raids And The Danger To The Republic
CBI/ED Raids And The Danger To The Republic
Tara's Gasp-Worthy Bridal Moment
Tara's Gasp-Worthy Bridal Moment
Will Ranveer Say Yes To Shantanu's Edgy Suit?
Will Ranveer Say Yes To Shantanu's Edgy Suit?
South Africa claim series over Windies with big win
South Africa claim series over Windies with big win
How Gill, Kohli drove India's strong reply vs Aus
How Gill, Kohli drove India's strong reply vs Aus
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Same happened in 2017': Nitish on raids on Lalu family

'Same happened in 2017': Nitish on raids on Lalu family

'BJP will try to destabilise Nitish Kumar'

'BJP will try to destabilise Nitish Kumar'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances