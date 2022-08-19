News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Tej Pratap in soup for asking brother-in-law to join official meet

Tej Pratap in soup for asking brother-in-law to join official meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 19, 2022 15:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ministers in Bihar seem to have a penchant for allowing the presence of their close relatives at official events.

IMAGE: Tej Pratap Yadav. Photograph: Pappi Sharma/ANI Photo

The new 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the state is embarrassed over photographs, clicked a few days ago, in which minister for environment, forestry and climate change Tej Pratap Yadav is seen along with his brother-in-law at a meeting with department officials.

According to department sources who did not wish to be named, Shailesh Kumar, who is married to Yadav's eldest sister Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP herself, had come to the office on Wednesday to congratulate his wife's younger brother upon securing a cabinet berth.

 

Yadav, never known to be a stickler for norms, asked the brother-in-law to take a seat beside him until the meeting was over and the two could have a chat, they said.

However, the mercurial leader also ended up sharing pictures of the meeting on Twitter and the Bharatiya Janata Party, sore over the sudden loss of power, pounced on the opportunity.

"It is not at all surprising since whatever may be the Rashtriya Janata Dal's posturing with regard to its politics of casteism and religious appeasement, the party is basically meant to further the interests of the family," BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said in a statement.

Anand's remark was an obvious reference to Yadav being the son of RJD president Lalu Prasad and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav becoming the deputy CM.

However, this was not the first occasion when a minister was caught in such a situation.

Last year, the then minister for animal husbandry and fisheries Mukesh Sahani was in the soup after he deputed his brother to inaugurate a department function since he himself could not attend.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Happy Days Are Back For Lalu's Clan
Happy Days Are Back For Lalu's Clan
Are Modi, Shah Planning Operation Bihar?
Are Modi, Shah Planning Operation Bihar?
Dom's Take: BJP Bowled In Bihar
Dom's Take: BJP Bowled In Bihar
As CBI raids Sisodia, Kejriwal cites NYT feature
As CBI raids Sisodia, Kejriwal cites NYT feature
'Let's see how these heavyweights deal'
'Let's see how these heavyweights deal'
Excise case: CBI raids Sisodia's home, 20 other places
Excise case: CBI raids Sisodia's home, 20 other places
Will India batters get more game time in 2nd ODI?
Will India batters get more game time in 2nd ODI?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Nitish takes oath as Bihar CM for record 8th time

Nitish takes oath as Bihar CM for record 8th time

Mandal vs Kamandal politics to play out big in Bihar

Mandal vs Kamandal politics to play out big in Bihar

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances