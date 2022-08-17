Are Modi, Shah Planning Operation Bihar?

A week after Nitish Kumar pulled the rug from under the BJP and formed a government in Bihar with the RJD and other parties's support, the BJP called a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, August 16, to discuss its strategy for the state.

The Janata Dal-United-Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress government will face a confidence vote in the Bihar assembly on Wednesday, August 24, next, and it is quite likely that the BJP will do all it can to defeat the trust vote.

IMAGE: Is Home Minister Amit Anilchandra Shah keeping Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi informed about what is being planned in Patna at a prayer meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday for the late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his third death anniversary? Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Shah and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda confer with the party's Bihar leaders at a Bihar BJP core committee meeting at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi -- now a Rajya Sabha MP -- arrives to attend the core committee meeting.

Sushil Modi and Nitish Kumar formed a reliable team in Patna for many years, and it is said moving the other Modi to Delhi and replacing him with two other party deputy CMs after the 2020 assembly election altered Nitish's equations with the BJP. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar leaves Raj Bhavan in Patna after attending the swearing-in ceremony of his ministers on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: RJD leaders Rabri Devi and her elder son Tej Pratap Yadav arrive to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav addresses the media after taking charge. Photograph: PTI Photo

