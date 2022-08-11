Happy Days Are Back For Lalu's Clan

'It is bustling with activity. This is after years,' observes a security person near the big iron main gate at 10, Circular Road.

IMAGE: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav waves to supporters outside the Raj Bhavan in Patna, August 10, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

There is a festive mood at 10, Circular Road, Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi's home in Patna.

The celebratory mood at the bungalow is in contrast to sedate 1, Anne Marg, the chief minister's official residence.

Scores of RJD leaders and supporters have been coming and going in the hope of meeting Rabri or her younger son Tejashwi Yadav, who was sworn in as Bihar's deputy chief minister on Tuesday, August 10, afternoon.

IMAGE: Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi's wife Rajeshwari Yadav nee Rachel Godinho at the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Patna, August 10, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

On July 27, 2017, the RJD was ousted from power when Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the party and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Five years and a fortnight later, political events have come a full circle in Bihar with the formation of the Mahagathbandan government after Nitish Kumar snapped the Janata Dal-United's ties with the BJP.

Lalu, who is undergoing treatment in Delhi, may have been missing in Patna, but a photograph of his smiling face was posted on social media by his daughter Dr Misa Bharti to tell RJD leaders and supporters that the veteran politician is happy with the developments.

Nitish Kumar reportedly telephoned Lalu to inform him about his decision to terminate the JD-U's alliance with the BJP and align with the RJD and Congress.

According to RJD leaders, Lalu and Rabri have faced a difficult time since 2017.

"Laluji was framed and put in jail by the BJP government at the Centre. Laluji's health condition deteriorated," one RJD leader said. "On the BJP's directive, the CBI, ED and other agencies raided Lalu-Rabri's house and harassed the family members repeatedly."

RJD leaders and workers hope that happy days are here for Lalu's family now.