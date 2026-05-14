Rajasthan Teenager Dies By Suicide; 'Pressure To Convert' Alleged

A 17-year-old student in Rajasthan's Tonk district died by suicide, prompting a police investigation into allegations of forced religious conversion.

Key Points A 17-year-old student in Tonk, Rajasthan, allegedly died by suicide in his rented accommodation.

Preliminary investigation suggests a link to a relationship, family disputes, and mental distress.

The family alleges the boy faced 'pressure to convert' from his girlfriend and her family.

Police are investigating the allegations of forced conversion in connection to the suicide.

A 17-year-old student died allegedly by suicide after hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his rented accommodation in the Tonk district, police said on Thursday.

Suicide Investigation and Allegations

Preliminary investigation suggests that the case is linked to his relationship with a girl, family disputes and mental distress, they said, adding that the family has alleged "pressure to convert" by his girlfriend and her family.

The class 12 student, originally from Jaipur, had been living in Tonk with his mother and younger brother in a rented house for the past five years.

Details of the Incident

Kotwali SHO Bhanwar Lal Vaishnav said the boy did not come out of his room till late morning following which his mother checked through a window and found him hanging.

Family members and neighbours brought him down and rushed him to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police said no suicide note was found from the spot.

Relationship Disputes and Family Complaint

During preliminary inquiry, family members told police that the boy was in a relationship with a girl studying in the same private school for the past two years. Frequent disputes between the two had allegedly left him disturbed, police said.

The mother of the deceased boy accused the girl and her family members of trying to force her son to convert and filed a complaint after the incident.

"The body has been handed over to the family members, and the matter is under investigation," the SHO said.