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Home  » News » Teenager Fatally Stabbed In Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy Area

Teenager Fatally Stabbed In Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy Area

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 08, 2026 14:37 IST

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A teenager was fatally stabbed in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, prompting a police investigation and search for the perpetrators.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • An 18-year-old youth was fatally stabbed in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area.
  • Police received information about the injured youth and initiated an investigation.
  • Medical reports indicated physical assault and a stab injury as the cause of death.
  • Investigators are examining digital and technical evidence to identify the accused in the Delhi murder case.
  • A case has been registered, and police teams are working to apprehend the individuals responsible for the stabbing in Bhalswa Dairy.

An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death by unknown persons in outernorth Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, police said on Friday.

Police Investigation Launched After Stabbing

According to police, information was received at Bhalswa Dairy police station on Wednesday night that an injured person had been shifted at a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

 

The victim, a resident of Kalandar Colony in Bhalswa Dairy, was brought to the hospital by one of his friends, police said. The medical reports mentioned alleged physical assault and a stab injury.

After receiving information, senior police officers along with local police teams reached the hospital and initiated investigation.

Forensic Evidence Collected From Crime Scene

The crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) officials also inspected the scene of crime. During investigation, police recovered several exhibits and two abandoned motorcycles from the spot.

Efforts To Apprehend The Accused

A case has been registered at Bhalswa Dairy police station and further investigation is underway, an official said.

Teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused. Police said investigators are examining digital and technical evidence and are also gathering local intelligence.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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