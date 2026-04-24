Administration Stops Child Marriage In Madhya Pradesh

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh intervened to prevent a child marriage, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat this illegal practice and protect vulnerable minors.

Key Points Authorities in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, stopped a child marriage involving a 13-year-old girl and a 42-year-old man.

The family attempted to use a fake marksheet to falsely claim the girl was of legal marriageable age.

Verification by the education department revealed the girl's actual age to be 13.

The marriage was stopped after authorities informed the family about the legal consequences of child marriage under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

A marriage between a teenage girl and a 42-year-old man was stopped following timely intervention by the administration in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Friday, officials said.

Fake Documents Used in Attempted Child Marriage

An attempt was made to project the 13-year-old victim girl as a major using a fake marksheet, they said.

According to officials, preparations were underway in Rangwasa village of the district to solemnise the marriage between the minor girl and the man due to a prevailing social custom.

Authorities Intervene to Stop Illegal Marriage

On receiving information, a team of the administration reached the spot, where the family produced a marksheet claiming that the girl was an adult, they said.

Suspecting foul play, the document was verified through the education department and was found to be fake, officials said.

The verification of original records showed that the girl's actual age was 13 years. After informing the family about the legal provisions, the marriage was stopped, they added.

Legal Consequences of Child Marriage in India

In India, marriage of a boy below 21 years and a girl below 18 years is categorised as child marriage.

Under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, the offence is punishable with rigorous imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, or both.