Jodhpur Woman, Married at 12, Successfully Annulls Child Marriage

A Jodhpur woman's successful annulment of her child marriage at age 21 highlights the ongoing fight against child marriage in India and her determination to pursue education and independence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Jodhpur woman, married at age 12, successfully annulled her child marriage in court.

The court highlighted the detrimental effects of child marriage on children's futures.

The woman, now 21, plans to resume her education and become independent.

Legal aid assisted the woman in challenging the validity of the marriage, which occurred without her consent.

The court considered evidence proving she was a minor at the time of the marriage.

A 21-year-old woman has secured an annulment of her marriage, which took place when she was 12, following a family court order.

In its order, the court noted the adverse impact of child marriage on the present and future of children and emphasised the need for societal efforts to eliminate the practice.

The woman, Khushboo (name changed), was married off in 2016 under social pressure in a rural area of Jodhpur district. A few years later, when her in-laws began pressing for 'gauna' (consummation of marriage), she reportedly experienced mental distress.

Around 18 months ago, she moved court seeking annulment of the marriage. A petition was filed in the family court challenging the validity of marriage, solemnised without her consent when she was merely 12 years of age.

During the proceedings, the petitioner presented age-related documents and other evidence supporting the claim that she was a minor at the time of marriage.

It was also submitted that the person with who she was married off had not attained the legal age of 21.

The respondent, however, argued that the marriage had taken place later when both parties were adults.

Court Ruling and Future Plans

After hearing both sides, Presiding Officer Varun Talwar ruled in favour of the petitioner and annulled the marriage.

Following the verdict, Khushboo expressed relief, saying she now intended to focus on her future. "I never accepted this marriage. Now I am free, and will resume my study and stand on my own feet," she said.

Her legal aid said the girl, who had dropped out of school in Class 7, has now resumed her studies, preparing for secondary-level examination from open school.