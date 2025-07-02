HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Mumbai teen pushes girl off terrace after fight over dating

Mumbai teen pushes girl off terrace after fight over dating

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 02, 2025 14:54 IST

x

Police have registered a murder case against a minor boy after he allegedly pushed to death a 15-year-old girl from the terrace of a building in Mumbai and tried to pass it off as a suicide, an official said.

Photograph: Courtsy Pixabay

The 16-year-old accused and the victim were friends. The girl was a student of an international school and resided with her mother in Mulund area.

On June 24, the girl arrived at a housing society in Bhandup-West area to meet the boy and discussed her academic stress with him, the Bhandup police official said on Tuesday.

 

The boy then took her atop a water tank on the terrace of the building's D-wing. While they were chatting, their conversation turned into a heated argument about dating, the official said.

During the argument, the boy allegedly pushed the girl, causing the teenager to fall to her death from the building, he said.

The boy subsequently threw the girl's mobile phone from the terrace, which landed near the building's E-wing.

A security guard spotted the girl's body in the duct area and alerted the police.

During the investigation, the boy told the police that the girl had committed suicide by jumping from a window between the 30th and 31st floors due to study-related stress, the official said.

After examining the building's CCTV footage, the police detained the boy who later confessed to the crime, the official said.

A case on charges of murder was registered against the boy on Monday night and he was sent to a juvenile detention centre in Dongri, the police said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

2 minors kill man for iPhone to create 'high-quality reels'
2 minors kill man for iPhone to create 'high-quality reels'
Man kills GF by slitting her throat in front of her father
Man kills GF by slitting her throat in front of her father
Mumbai school horror: Female teacher sexually assaults teen
Mumbai school horror: Female teacher sexually assaults teen
Man kills 4-yr-old daughter for demanding money to buy chocolate
Man kills 4-yr-old daughter for demanding money to buy chocolate
Man kills married lover, her 2 kids in Chhattisgarh
Man kills married lover, her 2 kids in Chhattisgarh

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Hot & Sour Soup: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

2025's Best Movies So Far

webstory image 3

8 Famous Early Doctors Of India

VIDEOS

Electricity and Internet crisis disrupt life in PoK's Muzaffarabad2:13

Electricity and Internet crisis disrupt life in PoK's...

Videos: Heavy rain turns Bhopal road into river1:02

Videos: Heavy rain turns Bhopal road into river

CM Yogi holds Janta Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple, listens to public grievances1:08

CM Yogi holds Janta Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple, listens...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD