HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Actor's son jumps to death after argument over tuition

Actor's son jumps to death after argument over tuition

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 03, 2025 19:16 IST

x

The 14-year-old son of an actor allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a high-rise in Kandivali in the northern part of Mumbai after an argument over going to tuition, a police official said on Thursday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place at 6pm on Wednesday at a residential complex where the actor, who has worked in popular Gujarati and Hindi television serials, stays in a 51st floor flat, the official said.

"On Wednesday, the Class 9 student was asked by his mother to go for tuition but he was reluctant, which led to an argument. The boy left the house at 6pm, climbed down a couple of floors and then jumped to his death. His mother was alerted to the incident by a resident. We are ascertaining the exact floor from which he jumped off," the official said.

 

"No foul is suspected as yet. An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is underway," the Kandivali police station official said.

Sources said police might visit the deceased's school and tuition centre as part of the probe.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Mumbai teen pushes girl off terrace after fight over dating
Mumbai teen pushes girl off terrace after fight over dating
The Silent Crisis of Student Suicides
The Silent Crisis of Student Suicides
Disha Salian committed suicide, no foul play found: Police
Disha Salian committed suicide, no foul play found: Police
Denied front seat in tempo, man shoots father dead
Denied front seat in tempo, man shoots father dead
Delhi: Domestic help arrested for woman, son's murder
Delhi: Domestic help arrested for woman, son's murder

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Top Yummy Recipes That Make Use of Cashews

webstory image 2

Global Road Quality Rankings: Who's Leading the Way?

webstory image 3

Raaj Kumar's Top 10 Songs

VIDEOS

Encounter in Kishtwar: 4-5 Jaish terrorists trapped by forces in Kuchal0:54

Encounter in Kishtwar: 4-5 Jaish terrorists trapped by...

Woman, son killed by domestic help in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar1:53

Woman, son killed by domestic help in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar

Water level of Alaknanda rises above danger mark in Rudraprayag1:51

Water level of Alaknanda rises above danger mark in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD