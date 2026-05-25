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Home  » News » Teen dies after zipline cable snaps at Agra amusement park

Teen dies after zipline cable snaps at Agra amusement park

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read

May 25, 2026 11:13 IST

A tragic incident in Agra saw a 16-year-old boy lose his life after a zipline cable snapped at an amusement facility, prompting an immediate police investigation into the private operator.

Zipline

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pixabay

Key Points

  • A 16-year-old boy, Kunal Agrawal, died after a zipline cable snapped at an Agra amusement facility, leading to a 45-foot fall.
  • The incident took place on Sunday evening in the Tajganj area while Kunal was on an outing with his family.
  • Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the accident, with initial responsibility attributed to the private company operating the zipline.
  • All adventure activities at the facility have been suspended following the tragic incident.

A 16-year-old boy died after a zipline cable snapped at an amusement facility in Agra, causing him to fall nearly 45 feet, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred around 6 pm Sunday at a recreational site in the Tajganj area, where Kunal Agrawal had gone with his family for an outing, police said.

Investigation Underway

Kunal, son of Firozabad-based bangle trader Pankaj Agrawal, was on the zipline ride when the cable allegedly snapped midway, causing him to fall to the ground from a considerable height, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Himanshu Gaurav said police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

The teenager was taken to Sarojini Naidu Medical College, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said. Police said an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Facility Operations Suspended

According to officials, the recreational facility comes under the jurisdiction of the Agra Development Authority, while the adventure activities had been outsourced to a private company.

Prima facie, responsibility for the accident is being attributed to the company operating the zipline, officials said.

Following the incident, all adventure activities at the facility have been suspended, police added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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