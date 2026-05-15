11 Epic Bicycle Rides Across India

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

Our health habits are evolving. So is the way we travel.

More of us are choosing hotels with fitness facilities, opting for healthier options at the morning hotel breakfast and embracing activities like walking tours that help us hit our daily step count.

There is a growing preference to maintain mindful lifestyle choices, even on vacations.

So, if you like mixing business (read fitness) with pleasure, this one's for you.

We have picked 11 popular, easy-to-reach destinations across India that are ideal for relaxed cycling trips. They are places to hide away from the summer heat while you stay active, without compromising on fun.

The best part? Just like rental cars and bikes, bicycles are now easy to find across many tourist destinations making it easy for you to get going.

Just grab your helmet, slip into your comfiest activewear, hop on and go, pedalling at your own pace for an enjoyable getaway.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Swap crowds and hungama for a peaceful bicycle ride to Mashobra, only 11 km away from busy Shimla. With deodar and pine forests on either side of the smooth, winding roads ahead, it is a cycling route you will want to take nice and slow.

Photograph: ArmouredCyborg/Wikimedia Commons

Joshimath, Uttarakhand

Wake up to the gentle pealing of the bells of Narsingh temple in Joshimath, which is a revered winter abode of Lord Badrinath (with the main shrine about 43 km ahead). Then gear up for a 12 km steep yet rewarding cycle ride to Auli, with its stunning vistas of the Garhwal Himalayas that will keep you hooked all the way.

At the top, breathe it all in, and treat yourself to a hot kulhad chai -- it's the best way to refresh and recharge.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

Kaza, Himachal Pradesh

Off-roading or going off the road on a motorcycle is common. But off-road cycling high in the mountains is a whole new kind of thrill! Take a sturdy mountain bike for this adventure. It is 19 km ride from Kaza to Hikkim, home to the world's highest post office perched amongst the glorious landscape of the Spiti valley.

Expect a raw high-altitude trail, crisp mountain air and gorgeous Himalayan views all the way.

Tip: Opt for sunshine months for easy access across the region.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

Munnar, Kerala

In Munnar? Head towards Anamudi Peak for 15 km on your bike. Enjoy the fresh mountain air as you navigate through bright green tea plantations and take in the sweeping views of Anamudi Peak, often called the Everest of the South. And what better way to wrap up this easy outing than with a garam, garam cuppa of freshly-brewed tea, right where it comes from?

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

Gangtok, Sikkim

Embark on a mini adventure along the Rangtak-Martam Loop, which is a fun 29 km path around Gangtok, threading its way through the Fambong Lho Wildlife Sanctuary.

Pedal past paddy fields, breathe in the crisp mountain air and ride alongside the Teesta river. Glimpses of Sikkimese culture adds to the charm of the journey. You don't have to ride the full 29 km and can cut back much earlier.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

Alleppey, Kerala

All the 15 km from Alleppey to Marari beach are stunning. Soak in Kerala's calm coastal beauty along the way.

Enjoy breezy beach views, then switch things up by hopping on a ferry, with your cycle. Get off at little villages, and continue your bicycle journey through rice fields and quiet canals, experiencing the backwaters from a whole new perspective.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

Sangla, Himachal Pradesh

Plan a 22-km ride to Chitkul. It is the last inhabited village on the old India-Tibet road, set along the Baspa river in the stunning Sangla valley.

With picture-perfect river crossings, tall pine forests and ever-changing dramatic skies, this ride is a dream for both the adventure seeker and nature lover in you.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu

Let the cool sea breezes hit your face and the salt in the air fill your senses as you cycle the scenic 18 km stretch from Rameswaram to Dhanushkodi. With the waters of the Bay of Bengal on one side and the Indian Ocean on the other, it is a ride like no other.

Start late afternoon, when temperatures drop, to catch a golden sunset. Don't forget to arm yourself with thirst-slaking coconut water to make the moment even better.

Photograph: Bernard Gagnon/Wikimedia Commons

Leh, Ladakh

Absorb the barren beauty of Ladakh as you take an adventurous 17 km cycling ride from Leh, passing charming little hamlets along the way, all the way to Thiksey monastery.

Once you reach, slow down to get into the groove of the tranquil surroundings. Explore the monastery that's atop the hill and houses a murti of Maitreya Buddha. Sip on a warm, recharging cup of butter tea, which is a local favourite served up to every visitor.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Undeniably beautiful as Manali is, boasting temples, cafes, lively markets and nearby waterfalls, it can also feel a bit crowded at times.

Just about 20 km away, Naggar offers quieter charm, with historic mandirs, museums and apple orchards best explored on a relaxed day cycle trip.

The ride goes along the Beas river which makes it even better. Think smooth cycling stretches, frequent chai and Maggi stops and comforting Hiamlayan views along the way.

Photograph: Vikas Panwar/Wikimedia Commons

Naranag, Kashmir

An alpine lake on a bicycle? Absolutely! From Srinagar first head to Naranag by car/taxi which less than an hour (about 18 km away) in the Kashmir valley. From Naranag it is a 13 km ride on bicyle to the lovely Gangabal lake.

There are many local operators that offer dedicated MTB tours including camping and meals. Wheel your bike past stunning Himalayan panoramas views to reach a crystal-clear blue lake framed by wildflowers.

Yes, it's a demanding ride, so make sure you are well acclimatised and reasonably fit before you set off, because this one tests your endurance.

But the payoff? What views! Completely worth it.