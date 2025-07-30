HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How a Mumbai cop's reminder saved a couple minutes before crash

How a Mumbai cop's reminder saved a couple minutes before crash

Source: PTI
July 30, 2025 01:57 IST

A couple survived a serious accident in the city thanks to a traffic policeman who had asked them to wear a seatbelt only fifteen minutes earlier.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The small act of vigilance earned constable Pravin Kshirsagar gratitude of the couple and a pat on the back from the Mumbai police commissioner.

Kshirsagar stopped Gautam Rohra and his wife on Saturday when their car reached the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), and pointed out that Rohra's wife was not wearing a seatbelt. She promptly put it on.

 

Later, as the couple were driving towards Andheri in heavy rain, Rohra lost control of the car while going down a slope.

The vehicle overturned twice and suffered significant damage, but both Gautam and his wife escaped with minor injuries as they were wearing seatbelts.

The couple later visited the BKC traffic outpost to thank constable Kshirsagar and his colleagues.

Gautam Rohra also shared the incident on social media, praising the Mumbai traffic police for their vigilance and life-saving intervention.

Police commissioner Deven Bharti too praised the constable in a post on X.

"Proud of PC Pravin Kshirsagar's timely intervention, his small yet crucial reminder helped save a life," the commissioner wrote.

"This accident is yet another stark reminder of how something as simple as wearing a seatbelt can mean the difference between life and death!" Bharti said.

Mumbai Traffic police tweeted, "We Don't Just Fine, We Also Ensure You Remain Fine! All it took was a seatbelt and PC Pravin Kshirsagar's small advice to save a life from a horrific accident.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo
© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
