Home  » News » Classmate stabs teenager to death outside exam centre in Madhya Pradesh

Classmate stabs teenager to death outside exam centre in Madhya Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 06, 2026 19:58 IST

A Class 10 student in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, was tragically stabbed to death by a classmate outside an exam centre, highlighting the growing concern of school violence and the need for conflict resolution.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Class 10 student was fatally stabbed by a classmate outside an exam centre in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh.
  • The stabbing occurred after the victim completed his final exam paper at a co-education school.
  • The victim had a dispute with the alleged attacker three days prior to the incident, who had threatened him.
  • Police are investigating all possible angles related to the fatal stabbing of the teenager.

A Class 10 student was stabbed to death allegedly by his classmate outside an examination centre in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a police official said.

Rishi Ahirwar (14) had come out after completing the final paper of the exams at the private co-education school at 12 noon when the incident took place, Kotwali Station House Officer Manish Kumar said.

 

"Students from Hirdepur and Imlai villages had their examination centre at the school, including Rishi. When he came out after answering the paper, a classmate attacked Rishi with a knife. He was rushed to the district hospital by his friends where he died in the ICU," the official said.

"His friends have told police he had a dispute with a classmate three days ago. This classmate had threatened to stab him," the official said.

Probe into all angles is underway, he said.

Kotwali area City Superintendent of Police H R Pandey said boy had lost a significant amount of blood due to the injury.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
