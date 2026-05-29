Manipur Protests Disrupt Highway Over Hostage Allegations

Tear gas was deployed as protests blocked a key Manipur highway due to allegations of a hostage crisis involving Naga groups, disrupting essential supplies and security operations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Protests erupted in Manipur's Ukhrul district, leading to a blockade of National Highway 202.

Security forces deployed tear gas to disperse protestors demonstrating against alleged hostage taking.

The protests were sparked by claims that Naga groups are holding 14 community members hostage.

The highway blockade disrupted the movement of essential supplies and security forces.

Kuki Inpi Manipur announced a shutdown to protest the alleged abduction of community members.

Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse protestors who had blocked National Highway 202 in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Friday, officials said.

People from Shangkai village, who were enforcing a shutdown in their area to protest the alleged holding of 14 community members hostage by Naga groups, had blocked part of the vital highway from Imphal to Ukhrul district headquarters.

Highway Blockade and Protest Aftermath

At least five women sustained minor injuries during the incident and were given first aid treatment by security forces, they said.

Protesters stagged heavy stone boulders, tree trunks and gathered in the middle of the road, disrupting the movement of essential supplies and security forces towards the Ukhrul district headquarters.

Kuki Community Shutdown

Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of Kuki tribes in the state, had announced an indefinite total shutdown in all areas inhabited by the tribal community to protest the abduction of 14 individuals allegedly by Naga groups.

Background of Abductions and Hostages

More than 38 people were abducted and held hostage by armed groups in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts on May 13, hours after three church leaders were killed in an ambush in Kangpokpi district.

Of them, 31 people have been released, including 12 Naga women and 16 Kukis. Six Naga men, however, continued to be held hostage, and their whereabouts are not yet known.

Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Kuki tribes in the state, also claimed that 14 people from the community continued to be held hostage by Naga groups.