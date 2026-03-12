HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Negotiations Secure Release of Detained Naga Civilians in Manipur

Negotiations Secure Release of Detained Naga Civilians in Manipur

March 12, 2026 09:29 IST

Following tense negotiations, 21 Tangkhul Naga civilians, detained in Manipur's Ukhrul district amid community tensions, have been released, highlighting ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.

Key Points

  • Twenty-one Tangkhul Naga civilians were detained by Kuki villagers and armed men in Manipur's Ukhrul district.
  • The civilians were released following intense negotiations involving the state government and civil society organisations.
  • Tensions remain high in the Tangkhul Naga-majority district, particularly along areas bordering Kuki-majority Kangpokpi.
  • Manipur's Chief Minister expressed concern and assured the public that the government is treating the matter seriously.
  • The Shangkai Village Authority alleged that 'Tangkhul volunteers' fired upon villagers, leading to the detentions.

Twenty-one Tangkhul Naga civilians, who were detained by villagers and armed men of the Kuki community in Manipur's Ukhrul district, were released early on Thursday following negotiations, officials said.

The civilians, travelling in three vehicles, were detained by Kuki villagers and armed men at Shangkai on Wednesday afternoon.

 

"Following intense negotiations involving the state government and civil society organisations from both the Naga and Kuki communities, the detained civilians were released around 4 am," an official said.

The civilians were brought to Litan police station, 5 km from Shangkai, and reunited with their respective families, he said.

Tensions and Security Measures

Tension remained high on Thursday morning in the Tangkhul Naga-majority district, particularly along areas bordering Kuki-majority Kangpokpi, with security forces conducting patrols to avoid any unwanted incidents, the official said.

Government Response

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand had expressed "profound concern regarding the distressing situation along the Ukhrul-Imphal Road, where innocent civilians have been reportedly held captive under the area covered by Litan police station".

Singh had appealed to those responsible to uphold the highest traditions of humanity and ensure the safe and unconditional release of all the civilians at the earliest.

He also assured the public that the government was "treating the matter seriously and would take necessary steps to book the culprits involved in such a cowardly act".

Conflicting Accounts

Shangkai Village Authority had alleged that 'Tangkhul volunteers' fired upon villagers who were working in the fields, following which they were detained.

It also said two members of the Kuki community, who had gone to repair a water pipeline, were fired upon and remained missing.

Gunfights between armed groups of two communities were also reported in nearby Thawai Kuki and Mahadeva areas in the district on Wednesday.

