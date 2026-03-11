Civilians Detained in Manipur: What's Behind the Rising Tensions?

Amidst rising ethnic tensions in Manipur's Ukhrul district, Tangkhul Naga civilians have been allegedly detained, prompting government intervention and appeals for calm.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Civilians from the Tangkhul Naga community were allegedly detained in Manipur's Ukhrul district, escalating existing ethnic tensions.

The detentions occurred near Shangkai village, following previous clashes between the Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities.

Manipur's Chief Minister has appealed for the safe and unconditional release of the civilians and promised action against those responsible.

The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) has urged the Chief Minister to intervene for the safe release of the detained civilians.

Conflicting reports exist, with the Shangkai Village Authority alleging that 'Tangkhul volunteers' fired upon villagers before the detentions.

Tension remained high in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Wednesday after several Tangkhul Naga civilians travelling along the Ukhrul-Imphal route were allegedly detained by villagers of another community, officials said.

The civilians were reportedly held at Shangkai village, about 5 km from Litan police station.

The exact number of people detained is yet to be confirmed, an official added.

In February, ethnic clashes erupted between the Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities at Litan Sareikhong, resulting in the burning of more than 30 houses.

Tangkhul is the largest Naga tribe in Manipur.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand expressed "profound concern regarding the distressing situation along the Ukhrul-Imphal road, where innocent civilians have been reportedly held captive under the area covered by Litan police station," according to a statement from the CM secretariat.

Singh appealed to those responsible to uphold the highest traditions of humanity and ensure the safe and unconditional release of all the civilians at the earliest, and assured the families of the victims and the public that the government is treating the matter seriously and will take necessary steps to book the culprits involved in such a cowardly act.

Singh also directed senior police and administrative officials to keep tabs on the situation, secure the release of all the civilians and appealed to all civil society organisations and stakeholders to help calm down the situation.

Singh also warned that stringent action will be taken against those found responsible for any unlawful act and urged all to shun violence.

Singh's appeal came after Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), an apex body of Tangkhul Naga tribe, urged the chief minister for immediate intervention for the safe release of the civilians.

In a letter, TNL claimed that innocent civilians travelling along Ukhrul Imphal route have been intercepted and held captive by Kuki groups.

Expressing the strongest condemnation and outrage at the alarming situation, TNL called for the government to secure the safe and unconditional release of the civilians without delay.

Conflicting Reports Emerge

Meanwhile, the working committee of Ukhrul district of a Tangkul Naga civil society organisation, said more than 20 Tangkhul Naga civilians, including senior citizens and women, were being held and demanded their release within two hours, warning that the state and central governments would be held responsible for any consequences if action was not taken.

On the other hand, Kuki-based Shangkai Village Authority alleged that 'Tangkhul volunteers' fired upon villagers who were working in the fields, following which they were detained and "many of them continue to remain in detention."

It also said two member of their community, who had gone to repair a water pipeline, were fired upon and remain missing.

Gunfights between armed groups of two communities were also reported in nearby Thawai Kuki and Mahadeva areas in the district.