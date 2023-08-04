News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Protestors Block Army Jeep In Imphal

Protestors Block Army Jeep In Imphal

By REDIFF NEWS
August 04, 2023 12:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Kuki-Zomi organisation, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum, had planned the burial of 35 people, who were killed in ethnic riots in the state, on Thursday at a site in Haolai Khopi village in Churachandpur, resulting in tension in many districts of Manipur.

Hours before the planned mass burial, the state's high court ordered that the status quo be maintained at the proposed burial site in Churachandpur district. The ITLF said it was postponing the funeral service plans by seven days following requests from the Union home ministry.

Meanwhile, over 25 people were injured in clashes as Indian Army and Rapid Action Force personnel fired tear gas shells in Kangvai and Phougakchao areas in Bishnupur district on Thursday to stop processions from proceeding to the proposed burial site violating restrictions on gatherings, officials said.

The district magistrates of Imphal East and Imphal West withdrew curfew relaxations earlier announced, imposing a day curfew as a precautionary measure, throughout the Imphal valley.

 

 

Manipur Protest

IMAGE: Meitei protestors block an army vehicle in Imphal during a protest against the mass burial. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

Manipur Protest

IMAGE: A paramilitary trooper fires tear gas to disperse protestors in Imphal, here and below.

 

Manipur Protest

 

Manipur Protest

IMAGE: Troops on the march to ensure that protestors don't create more trouble.

 

Manipur Protest

IMAGE: Metei women block roads in Imphal against the mass burial, here and below.

 

Manipur Protest

 

Manipur Protest

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'Both groups are armed, with weapons they have looted'
'Both groups are armed, with weapons they have looted'
Manipur cops meet victims of parading incident
Manipur cops meet victims of parading incident
Two houses torched in Manipur, curfew eased by an hour
Two houses torched in Manipur, curfew eased by an hour
Shop destroyed near home of man killed in Nuh violence
Shop destroyed near home of man killed in Nuh violence
Can Jio-BlackRock JV stir the AMC pot?
Can Jio-BlackRock JV stir the AMC pot?
India will continue to play to their strength in ACT
India will continue to play to their strength in ACT
Curfew relaxed in twin districts of Imphal for 7 hrs
Curfew relaxed in twin districts of Imphal for 7 hrs
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Manipur: Rifles, carbines, grenades looted from cops

Manipur: Rifles, carbines, grenades looted from cops

'Meitei camp was as bad as the Kuki camp'

'Meitei camp was as bad as the Kuki camp'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances