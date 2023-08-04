Protestors Block Army Jeep In Imphal

The Kuki-Zomi organisation, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum, had planned the burial of 35 people, who were killed in ethnic riots in the state, on Thursday at a site in Haolai Khopi village in Churachandpur, resulting in tension in many districts of Manipur.

Hours before the planned mass burial, the state's high court ordered that the status quo be maintained at the proposed burial site in Churachandpur district. The ITLF said it was postponing the funeral service plans by seven days following requests from the Union home ministry.

Meanwhile, over 25 people were injured in clashes as Indian Army and Rapid Action Force personnel fired tear gas shells in Kangvai and Phougakchao areas in Bishnupur district on Thursday to stop processions from proceeding to the proposed burial site violating restrictions on gatherings, officials said.

The district magistrates of Imphal East and Imphal West withdrew curfew relaxations earlier announced, imposing a day curfew as a precautionary measure, throughout the Imphal valley.

IMAGE: Meitei protestors block an army vehicle in Imphal during a protest against the mass burial. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A paramilitary trooper fires tear gas to disperse protestors in Imphal, here and below.

IMAGE: Troops on the march to ensure that protestors don't create more trouble.

IMAGE: Metei women block roads in Imphal against the mass burial, here and below.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com