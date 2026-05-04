Congress-led UDF to make comeback in Keralam after 10 years

The Congress-led UDF is currently leading in the initial vote count for the Keralam assembly elections, signalling a possible change in the state's political landscape.

IMAGE: Initial vote counts suggest the Congress-led UDF is ahead in over 90 seats. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Congress-led UDF is showing an early lead in the Keralam assembly elections.

Initial vote counts suggest the UDF is ahead in over 90 seats.

The CPI-M-led LDF is trailing, leading in under 50 seats.

The BJP-headed NDA is leading in approximately 5 seats.

KPCC chief expresses confidence that the UDF will secure over 100 seats.

The initial two hours of counting of votes polled in the April 9 Keralam assembly polls showed the Congress-led UDF taking a massive lead, as per news reports, indicating the front may claim power in the state.

UDF's Strong Performance in Key Constituencies

According to news reports, the UDF was ahead in over 90 seats, while the CPI-M-led LDF was leading in under 50 seats, and the BJP-headed NDA was leading in around 5 seats.

The Election Commission figures indicated that the Congress was ahead in 50 seats, CPI(M) in 31, IUML in 17, CPI in 13, with Kerala Congress (M) ahead in 4, and the BJP, Kerala Congress (KEC) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leading in 3 seats each.

Congress Confident of Securing Majority

The trends appear to support the UDF's claim that it would get a huge majority.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunny Joseph said it indicates a pro-UDF trend in the state and expressed confidence that the UDF will reach the 100-seat mark.

12 ministers trail as counting progresses

At least 12 ministers in the CPI-M-led LDF cabinet were trailing as the counting of votes polled in the April 9 assembly elections progressing across the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also trailing in his sitting seat Dharmadam, considered his bastion and where his village Pinarayi falls.

According to various reports, ministers- Veena George, M B Rajesh, O R Kelu, R Bindhu, J Chinchurani, P Rajeev, K B Ganesh Kumar, V N Vasavan, V Sivankutty, V Abdurahiman, A K Saseendran and Roshy Augustine were trailing in their respective constituencies.