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UDF Government To Prioritise Ernakulam's Development

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 16, 2026 12:31 IST

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Ernakulam is poised for significant development under the UDF government, which aims to address long-standing issues and expedite key projects like the Kochi Metro extension.

Key Points

  • Ernakulam DCC president alleges neglect of the district by the previous LDF government.
  • The UDF government promises significant development and welfare activities in Ernakulam.
  • Key issues such as human-wildlife conflict and poor road conditions will be addressed.
  • The Kochi Metro extension to Infopark will be expedited under the UDF government.

Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas on Saturday alleged that the previous LDF government had maintained a "step-motherly attitude" towards the district, and said the situation would change under the UDF regime.

Speaking to reporters, the elected Kochi MLA said Ernakulam would have sufficient representation in the state cabinet, including the Chief Minister-designate, who is also from the district.

 

"Apart from the Chief Minister-designate, several capable people's representatives have been elected from the district. From among them, members will be chosen for the cabinet," he said.

UDF Promises Development After Alleged LDF Neglect

Shiyas alleged that no major development had taken place in the district during the 10-year rule of the LDF government.

"Ernakulam did not witness any major development in the past 10 years. The Pinarayi Vijayan government adopted a step-motherly attitude towards the district. Since more UDF leaders were elected from here, the CPI(M) maintained such an approach," he said.

He said that during UDF governments, development and welfare activities had always been carried out in the district.

"As we have a Chief Minister from this district who understands the issues here, and since this is the district that contributes the highest revenue, we believe there will be more development in the next five years," he said.

Addressing Key Issues in Ernakulam

Shiyas pointed out issues such as human-wildlife conflict in the eastern parts of the district and concerns in the coastal belt.

"The condition of roads is also poor, and these issues will be addressed," he said.

He also said the Kochi Metro extension to Infopark was progressing slowly and would be expedited.

"The previous government could not complete it in 10 years. We will try to complete it soon," he said.

He added that there would be major development works in the district under the UDF government.

Shiyas said the Ernakulam DCC had not suggested any names for ministerial positions from the district.

The UDF won all 14 seats in Ernakulam district in the Assembly election, and the Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan was elected from the Paravoor constituency.

Ernakulam, considered a strong bastion of the UDF, had long been awaiting a Chief Minister from the district.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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