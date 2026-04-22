Court Rejects Bail For TCS Employee In Harassment Case

A TCS employee in Nashik has been denied bail in a sexual harassment and forcible conversion case due to serious criminal antecedents and potential social repercussions, highlighting the ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct at the company's local unit.

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Key Points TCS employee Danish Shaikh denied interim bail in sexual harassment and forcible conversion case.

Court cites 'serious criminal antecedents' and potential impact on law and order.

Shaikh already in judicial custody related to other FIRs in the TCS Nashik case.

Allegations include deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings.

Special Investigation Team probing nine cases related to exploitation and harassment at TCS unit.

A local court has denied interim protection from arrest to TCS employee Danish Shaikh in another case related to alleged sexual harassment and forcible conversion at the local unit of the firm, noting that there are "serious criminal antecedents" against the accused.

Citing the preliminary stage of the investigation, the court also stated that the purported offence has wide social repercussions affecting law and order in the society.

Court Cites Religious Insensitivity

"The allegations in the FIR suggest that Shaikh had indulged in deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of the informant," said Additional Sessions Court Judge V V Kathare.

The court highlighted that the allegations "cannot be looked into in isolation, when there are serious criminal antecedents against the applicant".

Accused Already in Custody

The 31-year-old accused is already arrested in one of the nine FIRs registered in connection with the alleged sexual exploitation and religious harassment case at the Nashik unit of TCS . He is currently in judicial custody.

He has requested interim bail in the case registered at the Mumbai Naka Police Station in Nashik until the main plea was decided.

Opposing the plea, the prosecution sought time to file a response.

Investigation Ongoing

The court on Tuesday refused interim relief and directed the prosecution to file its response by April 27.

The court acknowledged that the FIR "reveals uttering of the specific words by the applicant with the deliberate intent to wound the religious feeling of the informant".

"The offence charged is having wide social repercussions affecting the law and order situation in the society," the court said, adding that the investigation is at a nascent stage and his release would certainly affect the progress of the investigation.

In this specific case, Shaikh has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 75 (Sexual harassment), 299 (Deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings), among others.

The SIT is probing a total of nine cases registered in connection with the alleged exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit.

Eight employees, including a woman HR manager of the Nashik TCS unit, have been arrested so far.

The other arrested accused have also moved bail applications, which will be heard in the coming days.

TCS has clarified that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, mentioned in the article, is a set of laws intended to replace the Indian Penal Code. Cases of sexual harassment in India are typically investigated by local police, with the possibility of a Special Investigation Team being formed for complex or high-profile cases.