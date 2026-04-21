Police Hunt For TCS Employee Over Conversion Claims

Indian police are actively searching for a TCS employee accused of involvement in alleged forced conversions at the company's Nashik unit, amidst a broader investigation into sexual harassment and religious coercion.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Police are searching for TCS employee Nida Khan regarding alleged forced conversions at the Nashik unit.

Khan is a key accused in the ongoing probe into sexual harassment and religious coercion at TCS.

The POSH committee at TCS is under scrutiny, with calls for more local members and in-person meetings.

The investigation stems from multiple FIRs alleging exploitation, religious sentiment offences, and harassment of female TCS employees.

A senior police official said on Tuesday that TCS employee Nida Khan's role pertained to alleged forcible conversion at the company's Nashik unit and efforts were underway to trace her.

Discussing the cases of alleged sexual harassment at the IT major's unit here, in which eight persons have been arrested so far, the official told PTI that the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) committee should include local members and meet in person frequently, instead of relying on video conferences.

Khan, along with four others, has been named as an accused in one of the nine FIRs filed in connection with the case.

She is a key accused in the ongoing sexual harassment and religious coercion probe at Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) unit here.

"Her role pertains to alleged forcible conversion," the official said.

Khan, who has been on the run since the case came to light, failed to get interim protection from arrest on Monday from a sessions court, which posted her anticipatory bail plea for hearing on April 27.

The Hunt for Nida Khan Intensifies

Since there is no court order on interim protection, the hunt was on to nab the accused, the official said.

Khan, according to TCS, was working as an associate at the unit. She had requested immediate protection from arrest because of her two-month pregnancy.

Further talking about the case, the official said most of the victims are from middle-class families and are aged between 21 and 30 years. They used to work at an associate level and draw a salary of around Rs 20,000 per month.

Concerns Over TCS's POSH Committee

Asked whether the victims approached the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) committee of the office, he said there was some "technical issue" and most of the panel members were non-locals.

The official suggested that to address the issue effectively, the POSH committee should have local members. The body must be proactive and meet in person at least every three weeks, instead of video conference, he emphasised.

To another query, the official said no new victim has come forward, but police will act if more complaints are filed.

Details of the FIR Against Khan

The FIR in this specific case highlighted that while working at TCS, the prime accused, Danish Shaikh, introduced the victim to his friends, Tausif and Nida.

They allegedly began mocking Hindu rituals and deities, specifically making derogatory comments about Shivaling, Lord Krishna and (Mahabharat character) Draupadi to provoke the victim, as per the FIR.

The Nashik police have formed three teams to trace Khan. These teams have been dispatched to various places to apprehend her, officials said.

Ongoing Investigation and TCS's Response

The Nashik police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing nine cases registered in connection with the alleged exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit.

TCS has clarified that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

The company also said it had not received any complaint through internal channels on the matter.

Under Indian law, forced religious conversion can attract charges under various sections of the penal code, including those related to hurting religious sentiments and coercion. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve gathering further evidence and witness statements to build a case against the accused.