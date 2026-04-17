Nashik Police Track Down TCS Accused In Mumbra

Police are searching for a TCS employee accused of religious conversion and sexual harassment following complaints from female employees at the company's Nashik unit.

Key Points Nashik police are searching for a TCS employee accused of religious conversion and sexual harassment.

The accused is reportedly residing in Mumbra, Thane district, for the past two months.

Police questioned the woman's husband about her whereabouts, but she remains at large.

The case involves allegations of forced religious conversion and sexual harassment at a TCS facility in Nashik.

TCS has suspended employees allegedly involved and initiated an internal investigation.

A Nashik police Crime Branch team arrived in Mumbra in Thane district to track down a woman, who is an accused in a case related to alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment at a TCS unit, and questioned her husband on Friday, an official said.

The absconding accused has been on the police radar following the registration of complaints in Nashik, where the scandal-hit unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is based.

Police Investigation in Mumbra

The Nashik Crime Branch team is currently stationed in Mumbra to locate the woman, who has reportedly been residing in the area for the past two months, said the official.

Police sources said the woman's husband was questioned by the Nashik cops at his home about her whereabouts.

"The investigative team is following specific leads in Mumbra. We have information that the accused had shifted her base to evade arrest," a police officer said.

According to another official, the woman's husband told the police his wife had gone to a relative's house.

However, when the police team reached the relative's residence, it was found locked. Also, mobile phones of the accused and her relative were switched off, he said.

Allegations Against TCS Employees

After the scandal came to light last week, the Nashik police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the complaints lodged by eight female employees of the IT major, who claimed senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, while the human resources department ignored their complaints.

There were also allegations of forced religious conversion at the TCS facility.

Police have so far arrested eight TCS employees -- seven men and the female operations manager at the unit. Another female employee is absconding and the Nashik police team is in Mumbra to look for her.

Ongoing Investigation and TCS Response

The Nashik police have formed three teams to trace the absconding woman. These teams have been dispatched to various places and one of them landed in Mumbra, officials said.

The SIT is probing a total of nine cases registered in connection with exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit.

TCS has made it clear it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran had termed sexual harassment as "gravely concerning and anguishing", and announced that a thorough internal investigation was underway to establish the facts and identify individuals responsible for the situation.

Under Indian law, charges related to religious conversion can fall under various sections depending on the specifics, potentially including those related to hurting religious sentiments or coercion. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve gathering more evidence and potentially filing charges against the absconding employee if she is apprehended.