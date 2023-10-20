Targeting of civilians in Gaza a heinous crime, MBS tells Sunak

Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and noted that the targeting of civilians in Gaza was a "heinous crime and a brutal attack", Arab News reported citing the Saudi Press Agency.

IMAGE: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Riyadh, October 19, 2023. Photograph: Courtesy, RishiSunak on X

In the meeting which was held between two leaders on Thursday, both the leaders agreed on the need to avoid any further escalation of the Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East, Sunak's Downing Street office said.

According to Arab News, "The prime minister encouraged the Crown Prince to use Saudi's leadership in the region to support stability, both now and in the long-term."

Taking to X, PM Sunak spoke about the meeting saying, "I had an important and productive meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. We agreed on coordinated action to prevent further escalation in the region, provide vital humanitarian aid in Gaza and support stability, both now and in the long-term."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Riyadh on Thursday and held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Sunak was received by the deputy Emir of Riyadh region on arrival, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

British Prime Minister Sunak went to meet the Saudi Prince in Riyadh after he held a private meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday. Sunak on Thursday also met Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Herzog said that during such difficult days, we see clearly who are Israel's true friends.

"Thank you Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak for coming to Israel and for your support and firm stand by the Israeli people. It is time to express a clear moral voice -- this is a battle for the values of all humanity. The world needs to understand that if we do not prevent Hamas and other terrorist organizations from carrying out murderous and criminal attacks - they will not stop with Israel," he wrote on 'X'.

Sunak on Thursday said the UK supports Israel's right to defend itself is in line with international law and to fight against Hamas after the terror group launched attack on Tel Aviv on October 7.

"I want to share the deep condolences of the British people and stress that we absolutely support Israel's right to defend itself in line with international law, to go after Hamas...We also recognise that the Palestinian people are victims of Hamas too," the British PM said while delivering a joint statement alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu post their private meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem.

Sunak said he was "sorry" to visit Israel in "such terrible circumstances". He said: "In the last two weeks, this country has gone through something that no country, no people should have to endure, least of all Israel..."

He further said he welcomes Israel's decision to ensure that routes into Gaza will be opened for humanitarian aid to enter. "I am glad that you made that decision. We will support it...We also want you to win," Sunak said.

Netanyahu said: "This is not merely our battle but it is a battle of the entire civilised world...This is our darkest hour; it is the world's darkest hour. We need to stand together and win...."