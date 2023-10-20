News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Israeli strike kills 1st woman politburo member of Hamas

Israeli strike kills 1st woman politburo member of Hamas

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 20, 2023 00:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hamas-affiliated media reported on Thursday morning that Jamila al-Shanti, the first woman elected to the Hamas politburo was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

IMAGE: A view shows smoke in the Gaza Strip as seen from Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel on October 19, 2023. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

The report came hours after the Israeli Defence Forces announced that it killed Rafat Abu Hilal, the highest commander of Gaza's Popular Resistance Committees.

The PRC is a coalition of terror groups opposed to the Palestinian Authority and Fatah's relationship with Israel.

 

The military said Abu Hilal was killed in Rafah.

Shanti, 68, was the widow of Hamas co-founder Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi. She was elected to its politburo in 2021.

The 15-member council is the terror organisation's highest decision-making body.

Her husband was killed in an Israeli-targeted assassination in 2004.

The IDF said other strikes targeted anti-tank missile launching posts, terror tunnel shafts, intelligence infrastructure, and additional command centres.

Dozens of mortar launchers were also struck, the majority of which were destroyed immediately after launching shells at Israel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
'We don't know if he was killed, if he's a hostage'
'We don't know if he was killed, if he's a hostage'
'My sister's body was lying in forest for five days'
'My sister's body was lying in forest for five days'
'They killed babies, they raped women'
'They killed babies, they raped women'
Hardik's ankle injury: No major damage, says Rohit
Hardik's ankle injury: No major damage, says Rohit
ICC WC: Hardik's injury could throw India off balance
ICC WC: Hardik's injury could throw India off balance
ICC WC: Kohli hits hundred No 48 as India down B'desh
ICC WC: Kohli hits hundred No 48 as India down B'desh
Gyanvapi 'wazookhana' survey: Verdict on October 21
Gyanvapi 'wazookhana' survey: Verdict on October 21
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Netanyahu should resign!'

'Netanyahu should resign!'

'My boyfriend shouted, terrorists... terrorists...'

'My boyfriend shouted, terrorists... terrorists...'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances