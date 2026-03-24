Tamil Nadu polls: AIADMK promises free fridge to voters

AIADMK unveils its 2026 election manifesto, promising free refrigerators and a range of welfare schemes to Tamil Nadu voters, aiming to reduce household burdens and alleviate financial strain.

IMAGE: AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami during a press conference as he releases the party's manifesto during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections at the party headquarters, in Chennai on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points AIADMK promises free refrigerators to all rice ration cardholders if elected in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

The party also pledges one kilo of dal and one litre of cooking oil for free to rice ration cardholders.

AIADMK's manifesto includes promises of three free LPG cylinders per year and Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for families of Jallikattu bull tamers.

Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised the DMK regime for alleged corruption and tax hikes.

The AIADMK manifesto contains nearly 297 announcements, including compassionate appointments for families of martyred soldiers.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced free refrigerators for all rice ration cardholders if his party is voted to power in the 2026 Assembly election.

Also, he assured to provide one kilo dal and one litre of cooking oil for free to rice category ration cardholders in Tamil Nadu.

His announcements toe the line of the party leader and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who had announced the populist scheme to provide free fans, mixies, and grinders as part of the AIADMK election manifesto ahead of the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

After coming to power, she launched the distribution of these freebies on September 15, 2011, coinciding with former Chief Minister C N Annadurai's birth anniversary.

Releasing the party's poll manifesto for the April 23 election, at the AIADMK state headquarters here, Palaniswami said, "The free fridge is meant to reduce the household workload of homemakers."

The party has already promised three free LPG cylinders per year to eligible households, and Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for families in case the Jallikattu bull tamers die during the sport, were among the numerous assurances in the AIADMK manifesto.

He had already announced a slew of welfare measures for women, such as Rs 2,000 monthly aid, Amma 2-wheelers to 5 lakh working women with subsidy of Rs 25,000, waiver of education loans obtained from banks, assured hiking social security pensions for elderly and others to Rs 2,000, free bus travel scheme for men, similar to women; increase rural employment scheme to 150 days, and one-time grant of Rs 10,000 to every family to manage tax burden, price rise.

Criticism of the DMK Regime

Palaniswami hit out at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam regime over alleged 'commission, collection, and corruption' while releasing the party's manifesto.

It may be recalled that in 2006, DMK president M Karunanidhi had announced free colour television sets to the poor households, as part of the DMK election manifesto. After coming to power, he launched the scheme on Annadurai's birth anniversary.

Nearly 297 announcements figure in the AIADMK manifesto and the last one being 'compassionate appointments to the family members of martyred and disabled soldiers in the military'.

"The people of Tamil Nadu were severely affected during the past five years of the DMK's jungle rule, under the dictatorship rule of the inefficient puppet Chief Minister Mr M K Stalin, who gave various false promises knowing that it was difficult to implement, and deceived the people and came to power," the manifesto released in English and Tamil, said.

During the DMK regime, various tax hikes viz electricity charges, property tax, drinking water tax, sewage tax, professional tax, garbage tax etc., were effected, and the price rise of essential commodities and construction materials increased.

"Bribery and corruption have proliferated across all departments, leaving the people in despair. Law and order has completely deteriorated; murders, robberies, sexual crimes against women, and the trafficking of drugs increased, leaving Tamil Nadu completely ruined," it said.