AIADMK, BJP begin preliminary talks for 2026 TN polls

National Democratic Alliance constituents in Tamil Nadu--the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday initiated preliminary talks ahead of the 2026 assembly polls in the state, with saffron party leader Piyush Goyal holding talks with AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai.

IMAGE: BJP election incharge for the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Piyush Goyal, during a courtesy meeting with Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (third from left), Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran, and other Tamil Nadu BJP and AIADMK leaders, in Chennai, December 23, 2025. Photograph: @MenonArvindBJPX/ANI Photo

Speaking to reporters after the discussions, Goyal said he discussed with Palaniswami, the plans for the coming months to prepare for the polls, due by March-April 2026.

Palaniswami said Tuesday's talks focused on working out strategies to "defeat the anti-people DMK government" in the state.

The discussions did not revolve around seat-sharing, BJP TN chief Nainar Nagenthran later said.

Goyal said: "We had good discussions about strengthening our political work together and fighting the 2026 Assembly election together as the NDA family under the leadership and guidance of PM Modi."

Exuding confidence that the NDA will have a "sweeping victory" in next year's poll, the Union Commerce minister added that the NDA partners would strive to meet the aspirations of the people, especially their demand for progress.

"Tamil Nadu has suffered under the corrupt regime of the DMK. It is important for people of TN to get good governance, a government which is development-focused and provides for a better future for our Tamil brothers and sisters, which is the commitment of the NDA, PM Modi and our leader Palaniswami," he said.

The AIADMK general secretary said that during the "initial talks", both AIADMK and the BJP resolved to ensure an overwhelming victory at the hustings.

"People of the state are agitated over the DMK regime... our alliance parties will work together and throw out the DMK," Palaniswami, TN Leader of Opposition, said.

Goyal was accompanied by the BJP co-in charge for the state and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. The party's state chief Nagenthran, TN in-charge Dr P Sudhakar Reddy, and Union Minister L Murugan were among those who participated in the meeting.

Apart from Palaniswami, the AIADMK was represented by its senior leaders K P Munusamy, S P Velumani, and P Thangamani.

Nagenthran said discussions on seat-sharing with the AIADMK or wooing back O Panneerselvam and T T V Dhinakaran, who parted ways with the NDA, did not come up during the meeting of the leaders today.

"We didn't talk about seat-sharing. Our initial talks were on the prevailing political situation. We are ready for the poll," he told reporters at the Coimbatore airport.

To a question, Nagenthran replied that the issue of bringing back Panneerselvam and Dhinakaran, both expelled AIADMK leaders, to the NDA combine did not arise during Goyal's meeting with the core committee members.

Earlier, Goyal and Meghwal discussed the current political situation and alliance during a meeting of the BJP core committee members at party headquarters, Kamalalayam.

Meanwhile, a senior BJP leader said the PMK and actor Vijayakanth-founded DMDK were likely to join the NDA.

Rival PMK factions are led by Dr S Ramadoss and his son Dr Anbumani.

The BJP leader indicated that the party is likely to demand 45 seats from AIADMK.

Further, the possible impact of actor-politician Vijay, who leads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in the polls also came up during the discussion between Goyal and Palaniswami, the leader added.

Elections to the 234-member TN Assembly are due next year.

Meanwhile, Goyal, in a post on 'X', said on his meeting with the BJP leaders: "as the state gears to elect its next government, our karyakartas, who have toiled at the grassroots to raise the voices of the common people, will work with renewed vigour under the leadership of state BJP President @NainarBJP ji, to strengthen the message of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas Aur Sabka Prayas' envisioned by PM @NarendraModi ji."

Later in the evening, he called on Governor RN Ravi and held "a productive discussion on Tamil Nadu's commerce and industrial landscape, with a focus on empowering small and medium enterprises and investment growth.