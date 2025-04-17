HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Will form govt alone: AIADMK leader days after tie-up with BJP

Will form govt alone: AIADMK leader days after tie-up with BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 17, 2025 13:48 IST

x

There was no place for coalition government in Tamil Nadu and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief Edappadi K Palaniswami will form a government 'alone' in the state next year should the National Democratic Alliance win, senior party leader M Thambidurai said on Thursday.

IMAGE: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP M Thambidurai speaks in Rajya Sabha. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

The Rajya Sabha MP was responding to reporters' queries in this connection in Chennai.

He pointed to Palaniswami ruling out the possibility of a coalition government in the state if the alliance led by his party, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party is the key constituent, wins the 2026 assembly election.

 

Thambidruai said the state has never witnessed a coalition government, whether it was under Congress veterans late C Rajagopalachari or K Kamaraj or Dravidian stalwarts M G Ramachandran or M Karunanidhi.

"In 2026 as well, Edappadiyar (Palaniswami) will form the government alone and there is no place for a coalition government. Tamil Nadu has never had got a coalition govt; it would never happen." he said.

Palaniswami had said on Wednesday that Union Minister Amit Shah had never said that there would be an AIADMK-BJP coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

"He did not say that (a coalition government)," Palaniswami said. The relevant issue had been misunderstood by the media, which makes 'tricks,' Palaniswami alleged and requested the media to drop its 'tricks.'

What was declared on April 11 by Shah was that the AIADMK-BJP alliance will win the polls and a government shall be formed, Palaniswami said, adding it does not denote a coalition government.

In Tamil Nadu, though the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and AIADMK had always formed electoral alliances, they had never shared power with their allies.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

EPS to lead AIADMK-BJP alliance in TN, says Amit Shah
EPS to lead AIADMK-BJP alliance in TN, says Amit Shah
BJP-AIADMK Tieup: Who Wins, Who Loses
BJP-AIADMK Tieup: Who Wins, Who Loses
BJP Concedes AIADMK Demands In Eagerness For Alliance
BJP Concedes AIADMK Demands In Eagerness For Alliance
PMK founder Ramadoss takes back reins
PMK founder Ramadoss takes back reins
'Brand Stalin' Shows Annamalai His Place
'Brand Stalin' Shows Annamalai His Place

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Ridden Any Of These 9 Indian Metros?

webstory image 2

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

webstory image 3

Redmi Drops iPhone 16 Look Alike For Just ₹6,499

VIDEOS

Mumbai Metro Line 2B trial run begins5:29

Mumbai Metro Line 2B trial run begins

Nadda meets Amit Shah, day after senior BJP leaders held deliberations1:10

Nadda meets Amit Shah, day after senior BJP leaders held...

Miss World 2025: Nandini Gupta says she's 'training hard' for the big stage5:44

Miss World 2025: Nandini Gupta says she's 'training hard'...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD