Tamil Nadu Man Released After Suspicion In Meerut

A Tamil Nadu man, Balsingham Prabhakaran, was released by Meerut police after an investigation found no evidence of criminal or anti-national involvement following his detention under suspicious circumstances.

Key Points Balsingham Prabhakaran, a Tamil Nadu resident, was detained in Meerut under suspicious circumstances.

Police investigation, including CCTV footage and airport information, corroborated Prabhakaran's statements.

Central agencies were informed and conducted inquiries, finding no evidence of criminal activity.

Prabhakaran claimed disorientation due to intoxication led him to Meerut instead of Tamil Nadu.

Authorities continue to scrutinise Prabhakaran's financial transactions as a precautionary measure.

A 36-year-old man from Tamil Nadu, who was brought to the Railway Road police station here by the Corps of Military Police after being found under suspicious circumstances, was released after investigators found no involvement in any criminal or anti-national activities, police said on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Balsingham Prabhakaran, who is a resident of Tiruchirapalli district, was brought to the police station on May 31. Police said Prabhakaran appeared intoxicated and subsequently went for a preliminary medical examination and treatment, followed by interrogation.

Prabhakaran's Explanation and Police Investigation

During questioning, Prabhakaran said that he was working in Poland, but was repatriated to India after his visa expired.

He claimed that upon reaching India on May 30, he became disoriented due to consuming intoxicating substances and, instead of proceeding to his intended destination in Tamil Nadu, mistakenly ended up in Meerut.

Investigation Findings and Further Scrutiny

The police said that, considering the gravity of the matter, special investigation teams were constituted. An examination of CCTV footage, information obtained from airport authorities, and other available evidence, prima facie, corroborated the young man's statements.

According to the police, central agencies were also informed about the matter, and necessary inquiries were conducted.

The investigation so far has revealed no evidence suggesting the young man's involvement in any criminal, suspicious, or anti-national activities, they said.

Precautionary Measures and Safe Return

However, as a precautionary measure, his financial transactions and other related aspects remain under scrutiny, police added.

The police also clarified that the young man was not subjected to any physical assault, robbery, or other criminal incidents within the jurisdiction of the Railway Road Police Station.

Police said Prabhakaran was subsequently sent to Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.