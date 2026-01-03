Switzerland Mourns New Year Tragedy

On the night of January 1, more then 40 people died and over 100 others injured in a fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.
The blaze broke out in the early hours of New Year's Day at one of Switzerland's most exclusive locales.
Witnesses described chaos and terror as flames rapidly engulfed the basement bar, with people screaming and smashing windows in a desperate bid to escape.
Police have ruled out a terror attack, saying the tragedy is being treated as a fire.
IMAGE: People comfort each other outside the Le Constellation bar. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters
IMAGE: People leave flowers outside the bar. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters
IMAGE: People mourn outside the bar. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters
IMAGE: A woman holds a candle outside the bar. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters
IMAGE: A man leaves a candle outside the bar. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters
IMAGE: A note that says 'Rest in peace among the stars' lies amidst flowers and candles placed outside the bar. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters
IMAGE: A woman reacts outside the bar. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters
IMAGE: A floral tribute and a message lie outside the bar. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters
IMAGE: Medical staff and airport personnel load a casualty onto a Swiss Air-Ambulance plane at Sion airport following the fire. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: A Swiss helicopter ambulance approches landing at Sion airport. Photograph: Lisa Leutner/Reuters
IMAGE: Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani outside the bar. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters
IMAGE: Police officers outside the Le Regent congress centre. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff