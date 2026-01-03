Switzerland Mourns New Year Tragedy

On the night of January 1, more then 40 people died and over 100 others injured in a fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of New Year's Day at one of Switzerland's most exclusive locales.

Witnesses described chaos and terror as flames rapidly engulfed the basement bar, with people screaming and smashing windows in a desperate bid to escape.

Police have ruled out a terror attack, saying the tragedy is being treated as a fire.

IMAGE: People comfort each other outside the Le Constellation bar. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

IMAGE: People leave flowers outside the bar. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

IMAGE: People mourn outside the bar. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman holds a candle outside the bar. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

IMAGE: A man leaves a candle outside the bar. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

IMAGE: A note that says 'Rest in peace among the stars' lies amidst flowers and candles placed outside the bar. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman reacts outside the bar. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

IMAGE: A floral tribute and a message lie outside the bar. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

IMAGE: Medical staff and airport personnel load a casualty onto a Swiss Air-Ambulance plane at Sion airport following the fire. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: A Swiss helicopter ambulance approches landing at Sion airport. Photograph: Lisa Leutner/Reuters

IMAGE: Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani outside the bar. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers outside the Le Regent congress centre. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff