Switzerland Mourns New Year Tragedy

Switzerland Mourns New Year Tragedy

By REDIFF NEWS
January 03, 2026 08:56 IST

On the night of January 1, more then 40 people died and over 100 others injured in a fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of New Year's Day at one of Switzerland's most exclusive locales.

Witnesses described chaos and terror as flames rapidly engulfed the basement bar, with people screaming and smashing windows in a desperate bid to escape.

Police have ruled out a terror attack, saying the tragedy is being treated as a fire.

 

IMAGE: People comfort each other outside the Le Constellation bar. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People leave flowers outside the bar. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People mourn outside the bar. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman holds a candle outside the bar. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man leaves a candle outside the bar. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A note that says 'Rest in peace among the stars' lies amidst flowers and candles placed outside the bar. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman reacts outside the bar. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A floral tribute and a message lie outside the bar. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Medical staff and airport personnel load a casualty onto a Swiss Air-Ambulance plane at Sion airport following the fire. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Swiss helicopter ambulance approches landing at Sion airport. Photograph: Lisa Leutner/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani outside the bar. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police officers outside the Le Regent congress centre. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
