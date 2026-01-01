HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Several dead in explosion at bar in Switzerland

Several dead in explosion at bar in Switzerland

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 01, 2026 15:10 IST

x

A deadly explosion triggered a fire at a bar in Switzerland overnight, leaving 'several injured and dead' and overwhelming nearby hospitals with burn victims, according to Swiss broadcaster Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen (SRF).

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pexels.com

The incident comes weeks ahead of the World Economic Forum's 2026 Annual Meeting, which will take place from January 19 to 23 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

The blast occurred around 1.30 am, Valais police spokesman Gaetan Lathion told the Keystone-SDA news agency, adding that the cause of the explosion remains unknown.

 

He said more than 100 people were inside the restaurant at the time of the incident, underlining the scale of the emergency response that followed.

Emergency services rushed to the scene soon after the explosion, as authorities worked to evacuate those trapped inside the building.

A helpline has since been set up for families and relatives of victims at the telephone number '084 811 21 17'.

The impact of the incident was quickly felt beyond the immediate area.

A doctor from the Rega air rescue service told French-language broadcaster RTS that hospitals across French-speaking Switzerland were struggling to cope with a surge of patients suffering from severe burns.

The doctor urged the public to show solidarity and avoid risky activities on January 1.

As rescue operations continued, visuals circulating on social media, reportedly filmed from outside the Constellation Bar, showed flames burning inside the building while emergency responders converged on the site.

The footage also captured numerous emergency vehicles arriving. A witness told the broadcaster that 'countless' ambulances, along with several helicopters, were deployed to evacuate and transport the injured, highlighting the seriousness of the injuries sustained.

While Swiss news outlet Blick reported that the blaze may have been triggered by fireworks during a New Year's Eve concert, Swiss police said the cause remains 'unknown'.

According to SRF, the Valais cantonal police have scheduled a press conference for 10 am to provide further details on the incident and the ongoing investigation.

The incident took place in Crans-Montana, an upscale ski resort town located around two hours from Switzerland's capital, Bern.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Terror Strikes Worldwide: 2025 In Pix
Terror Strikes Worldwide: 2025 In Pix
Tourism Faces Jolt After Delhi Blast
Tourism Faces Jolt After Delhi Blast
Operation Sindoor redraws India's security goals in 2025
Operation Sindoor redraws India's security goals in 2025
'So Many Doctors Converging In A Single Conspiracy...'
'So Many Doctors Converging In A Single Conspiracy...'
'Terrorism Has No Place In This World'
'Terrorism Has No Place In This World'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 2

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

webstory image 3

Recipe: Katori Chaat

VIDEOS

India Welcomes 2026 with Fireworks and Nationwide Celebrations8:04

India Welcomes 2026 with Fireworks and Nationwide...

Kanyakumari Witnesses India's First Sunrise of 20261:07

Kanyakumari Witnesses India's First Sunrise of 2026

WATCH: First Sunrise of New Year 2026 lights up Odisha's Puri1:15

WATCH: First Sunrise of New Year 2026 lights up Odisha's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO