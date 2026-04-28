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Home  » News » Bihar Official Killed, Chairman Hurt In Bhagalpur Shooting

Bihar Official Killed, Chairman Hurt In Bhagalpur Shooting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 28, 2026 20:24 IST

A Sultanganj Nagar Parishad official was killed and the chairman critically injured in a brazen shooting in Bhagalpur, Bihar, prompting political backlash and raising concerns about law and order.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Sultanganj Nagar Parishad official was killed and its chairman critically injured in a shooting in Bhagalpur, Bihar.
  • Three assailants stormed into the chairman's office and opened fire, resulting in the death of the executive secretary.
  • Police have identified the alleged assailants and are currently tracking them down as the investigation continues.
  • Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav criticised the NDA government in Bihar over the incident, alleging a rise in criminal activity.

An official of the Sultanganj Nagar Parishad in Bihar's Bhagalpur was killed, while its chairman got critically injured on Tuesday when unidentified miscreants barged into the latter's chamber and allegedly opened fire, police said.

Details of the Bhagalpur Shooting Incident

The incident took place at Sultanganj where three assailants stormed into the office of the chairman, Rajkumar alias Guddu, in the afternoon, SSP Pawan Kumar Yadav said.

 

Yadav said the chairman was battling for life at a hospital while executive secretary Krishna Bhushan Kumar, who was present inside the chamber at the time of the attack, succumbed to bullet injuries.

"The alleged assailants have been identified and were being tracked down," the SSP said.

The motive behind the attack would be known after the investigation is complete, he said.

Political Reactions to the Bihar Crime

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, trained his guns at the NDA government in Bihar over the incident.

In a post on X, the RJD leader raked up repeated digs taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his party's alleged reputation of using muscle power in politics.

"Now, the state seems to be run by criminals themselves. The chief minister happens to be their champion," alleged Yadav, refraining from mentioning by name Samrat Choudhary.

Choudhary earlier this month became the first BJP leader to head a government in Bihar.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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