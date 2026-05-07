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Adhikari Confident Police Will Solve Rath Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 07, 2026 14:04 IST

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari voices confidence in the police investigation into the murder of his executive assistant Chandranath Rath, assuring progress in the case.

Key Points

  • Suvendu Adhikari is confident that the police will solve the murder of his executive assistant, Chandranath Rath.
  • Adhikari stated that the police have leads and have rounded up some people in connection with the murder.
  • CID, forensic, and SIT teams are actively involved in the Chandranath Rath murder investigation.
  • Rath was shot dead by bike-borne assailants near Doltala in Madhyamgram.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday expressed confidence that police would solve the murder of his executive assistant Chandranath Rath, saying investigators were "heading in the right direction".

Adhikari reached Barasat Hospital, where Rath's post-mortem examination was conducted.

 

Police Investigation Progress In Rath Murder Case

"Police are working. I spoke with the DGP; they have leads, and some people have been rounded up. I am confident the police will be able to arrest the assailants. CID, forensic and SIT are in action, and police are heading in the right direction," Adhikari told reporters outside the hospital.

He claimed that the police were capable of solving cases but alleged that "they were not allowed" to do so earlier, in an apparent dig at the TMC government.

Political Reactions To The Murder

When asked about the TMC's demand for a CBI inquiry into the killing, Adhikari said, "There is no relevance of TMC now. Police will be able to solve this."

Senior BJP leaders Samik Bhattacharya and Rahul Sinha had also reached the hospital.

Rath was shot dead by bike-borne assailants who intercepted his vehicle near Doltala in Madhyamgram around 10.30 pm on Wednesday, forced it to stop and opened fire at point-blank range before fleeing, according to police.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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