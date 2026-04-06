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SUV Fire in Vijayawada: Summer Heat Suspected Cause

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 16:56 IST

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An SUV was completely destroyed by fire on a Vijayawada flyover, prompting an investigation into the role of summer heat and the vehicle's condition in the accidental blaze.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • An SUV was destroyed by fire on the Kanakadurga flyover in Vijayawada.
  • The fire is suspected to have been caused by the poor condition of the SUV's tyres combined with high summer temperatures.
  • No casualties or injuries were reported as a result of the SUV fire.
  • Police have registered a case of accidental fire and are investigating the incident.

An SUV was gutted here on Monday, though no casualties were reported, police said.

The vehicle was being towed from a security office in Gollapudi to Mangalagiri after the office was shifted, when the incident occurred on the Kanakadurga flyover.

 

"Fire broke out from the wheels of the SUV, which were in extremely poor condition. The prevailing summer heat appears to have aggravated the situation, leading to the blaze. No casualties or injuries were reported," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), West Zone, Durga Rao told PTI.

According to preliminary information, the poor condition of the vehicle's tyres, coupled with high summer temperatures, triggered the fire while it was being transported.

The vehicle was completely gutted, but no injuries were reported among bystanders or commuters on the flyover.

Police have registered a case of accidental fire.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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