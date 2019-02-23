100 cars gutted as fire erupts at parking lot of Aero India show

Last updated on: February 23, 2019 14:37 IST

A major fire broke out on Saturday at the parking area of the Yelahanka Air Force station, where the 12th edition of Aero India is underway, official sources said.

No casualties were reported, they said.

WATCH: Fire engulfs parking lot near Aero India show

“#AeroShowOpenParkingAreaFire Totally about 100 cars burnt in the fire. Fire spread is controlled by creating a gap by removing adjacent cars. Fire under control now. No injuries or any harm to people reported.Likely cause: dry grass fire aided by heavy winds,” Director General of Police Fire Services M N Reddi said in a tweet.

A blanket of thick black smoke engulfed the area causing panic among locals and those visiting Aero India on its fourth day.

On Tuesday, a day before the opening of the Aero India show, two aircraft of the Indian Air Force’s aerobatic team Surya Kiran had crashed, after grazing each other mid-air.

A pilot was killed and two others were injured in the accident.

All photographs: ANI