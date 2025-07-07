HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Suspicious boat spotted off Maha coast, security stepped up

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 07, 2025 09:29 IST

Security along the coastline in Maharashtra's Raigad district was stepped up after a suspicious boat was spotted near the Revdanda coast, police said on Sunday.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The boat was seen by security personnel around two nautical miles off the Korlai coast in Revdanda, an official said.

Prima facie, the vessel is suspected to bear markings of another country and may have drifted to the Raigad coast, he added.

 

Following the alert, teams from Raigad Police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Quick Response Team (QRT), the Navy and the Coast Guard rushed to the spot.

Raigad Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal, along with senior police officials, reached the coast to monitor the situation, the official said.

Efforts to reach the boat were hampered by heavy rain and strong winds. Dalal herself attempted to approach the boat using a barge but had to return due to adverse weather, the official added.

A large contingent of police was deployed in the area and overall security in the district was heightened as a precautionary measure, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
