INS Tamal armed with BrahMos joins Navy as last foreign-built frigate

Indian Navy's Russian-manufactured guided missile frigate INS Tamal that features an array of guns, surveillance systems and BrahMos supersonic missile was commissioned into the force at Russia's coastal city of Kaliningrad.

IMAGE: Commissioning ceremony of INS Tamal (F71), an eighth frigate in the series of Project 1135.6, by the Indian Navy underway, at Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia, July 1, 2025. Photograph: @indiannavy X/ANI Photo

The 125m long, 3900-tonne warship, packs a lethal punch as it features an impressive blend of Indian and Russian cutting-edge technologies and best practices in warship construction.

"INS Tamal is a formidable moving fortress at sea and is designed for blue water operations across the spectrum of naval warfare in all four dimensions that is air, surface, underwater and electromagnetic," the Indian Navy said.

The commissioning ceremony, held at Yantar shipyard, was attended by Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, the flag officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

INS Tamal is the eighth Krivak class frigates to be inducted from Russia over the past two decades.

In his address at the event, Vice Admiral Singh described the commissioning of Tamal as a "significant milestone" in India's maritime defence capabilities.

INS Tamal joins the illustrious list of Talwar, Teg, and Tushil class of ships, renowned for their dependability and prowess, he said.

"The commissioning of versatile platforms like INS Tamal enhances the Indian Navy's reach, responsiveness, and resilience," he said.

"I am confident that the ship will prove its mettle as a force multiplier in our operational architecture, towards safeguarding national maritime interests and promoting maritime security."

INS Tamal is the second ship of the Tushil Class, which are the upgraded versions of their predecessors, Talwar and Teg classes.

The combat capability of the ship is augmented by a host of network centric warfare capabilities and advanced electronic warfare suite, officials said.

The warship is the last such platform that has been inducted from a foreign source, they said.

India as part of the broader contract for Tushil class is also building two similar frigates called the INS Triput class at Goa Shipyard Ltd with transfer of technology and design assistance from the Russian side.

Tamal's construction was closely overseen by an Indian team of specialists from the Warship Overseeing Team stationed at Kaliningrad.

At the Naval headquarters, the project was steered by the Directorate of Ship Production under the Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition.

The ship has significant upgrades in its arsenal in comparison to its predecessors, such as vertical launched surface-to-air missiles, improved 100 MM gun, heavyweight torpedoes, urgent-attack anti-submarine rockets, and a host of surveillance and fire control radars and systems.

The crew, comprising over 250 personnel have undergone rigorous ashore as well as afloat training in extremely challenging winter conditions of St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad.

Tamal has successively completed extensive sea trials undertaken over three months.

The ship's name, Tamal, symbolises the mythical sword used for combat by Indra -- the King of the gods.

The ship's mascot is inspired by the congruence of the 'Jambavant' -- the immortal bear king of Indian mythology and the Russian national animal, the Eurasian brown bear.

Tamal's design provides it with enhanced stealth features and greater stability characteristics.